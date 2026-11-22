Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot described as “Jewish terrorism” the overnight arson attacks against Palestinian property in four West Bank villages. Israeli settlers are suspected of being behind the attacks.

Eisenkot accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government of bringing the area “to the brink of anarchy.” He called for the perpetrators to be arrested and strict sanctions to be imposed against them. The Associated Press reported that the opposition leader is currently working to form a coalition government to replace Netanyahu’s cabinet.

“Last night’s arson attacks in Judea and Samaria were acts of Jewish terrorism. In the fullest sense of the term,” Eisenkot said, using the biblical name for the West Bank.

“Extremist groups that set vehicles and homes on fire undermine regional stability, endanger human lives, and cause serious damage to Israel’s national security and foreign relations,” he added.

Police investigate the arson attacks

Israeli police have launched an investigation into who started the fires and painted slogans on the walls of homes. Videos and photos circulated on social media show vehicles engulfed in flames, as well as inscriptions including: “With blood and fire Judea fell; with blood and fire Judea will rise again.”

The Israeli army said soldiers and border police officers had been dispatched to four areas following reports of arson and vandalism. The military said it categorically condemned the attacks. In Kafr Malik, a Palestinian activist told Agence France-Presse that around eight vehicles had been set on fire and racist slogans had been painted on the walls of homes.

Eisenkot also linked the violence to the policies of the cabinet, which he said had approved the establishment of more than 100 new settlements in the West Bank. In his words, the actions of extremist groups threaten not only Palestinians, but also Israel’s security and its relations with other countries.

Attacks prompt political reactions

The opposition leader’s statement comes days after the United Kingdom and Australia announced sanctions against eight Israeli companies linked to activities in Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

The case once again raises the issue of settler violence and the responsibility of the Israeli authorities. Police are currently investigating the attacks, and there is no confirmed information about any perpetrators being detained.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, timesofisrael.com