Belgrade purge! Serbian criminal police chief detained

The head of the Serbian Criminal Police Department, Marko Kricak, has been detained by order of the Supreme Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade. The head of the Anti-Crime Service, Božko Sekulović, has also been detained. The two are being investigated for their actions in the "Senjak" case, related to the murder of Aleksandar Nešović-Baj in the "27" restaurant in the Belgrade district of Senjak.

The chief prosecutor of the Supreme Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade, Nenad Stefanović, confirmed that the two have been remanded in custody for up to 48 hours. "The arrest has nothing to do with the election process and the results of the parliamentary elections," Stefanović said. He specified that during this period, Kricak and Sekulovic will be brought for questioning to the Supreme Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade.

The investigation began in May

According to the prosecutor's office, preliminary proceedings in the case began in May 2026, after an attempt was made to obstruct the work of the supervising prosecutors. At the end of July, a criminal complaint filed by a lawyer for Veselin Milic was added to the proceedings.

Milic is a former head of the Belgrade Police Directorate and deputy director of the Serbian police. He was among the individuals mentioned in the initial police investigation into the murder in the “27“ restaurant. According to the prosecutor's office, the actions of Kricak and Sekulovic in the period from May 12 to June 3, 2023, affected his rights during the investigation.

Kricak is suspected of abuse of office, and the prosecutor's office also points to suspicion that on May 16, 2023, he and other police officers mistreated and tortured a detainee in a room of the Criminal Police Department. Sekulović is suspected of abuse of office.

Kricak has been the head of the Criminal Police since the end of 2025.

Marko Kričak has been the head of the Criminal Police Department since December 30, 2025. Before his appointment to the position, he headed the unit for the protection of certain individuals and objects, and before that he worked in the security system and internal affairs.

His name also became publicly known during the student protests in Serbia in 2025. Allegations were made against him of police violence during the detention of demonstrators, which the Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs denied. These allegations do not amount to a finding of guilt.

Radio Television Serbia reported that Kricak and Sekulovic were detained for alleged illegal actions in the “Senjak“ case, including allegations of violence against suspects during interrogations. After the 48-hour period, the prosecution must decide whether to request a permanent detention order or release the two.

Sources: news.bg, rts.rs, euronews.rs