Bulgarians in North Macedonia show less interest in the run-off

A lower interest in the presidential run-off is reported among Bulgarian citizens in North Macedonia. By 11:00 local time, 130 people have cast their votes, while in the first round a week ago at the same time, 141 voters voted.

“By 11:00 local time, 130 Bulgarian citizens have cast their votes“, reported BTA correspondent in Skopje Marinela Velichkova. Thus, the difference between the two rounds is 11 people, or about 7.8 percent.

The most votes were cast in Skopje

The highest turnout was recorded at the polling station at the Bulgarian Embassy in Skopje, where 42 people voted. In Ohrid, 18 Bulgarian citizens cast their ballots, and in Strumica and Kavadarci - 15 each.

In Kochani, 14 people voted. 13 voters each visited the polling stations at the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Bitola and in Prilep.

Voting continues in seven polling stations

Election day in North Macedonia proceeded peacefully and without any registered problems. Bulgarian citizens can vote in seven polling stations in Skopje, Ohrid, Strumica, Kavadarci, Kochani, Bitola and Prilep.

Voting continues until 20:00 local time. In the runoff, Bulgarian voters choose between the presidential candidate pairs Iliyana Yotova – Kiril Valchev and Andrey Gyurov – Georgi Kandev.

Sources: nova.bg, bntnews.bg