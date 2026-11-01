Iran threatens response without geographical restrictions

Iran will respond immediately and without geographical restrictions in the event of a new military operation against the country. The warning was issued by the first deputy speaker of the Iranian parliament, Ali Nikzad, in a speech to the deputies.

He said that Tehran will not negotiate on its nuclear program “under any circumstances and under any pressure”. According to him, the war can only end if Iran's seven conditions are accepted unconditionally.

Tehran's conditions

“Any new military operation against Iran will provoke an immediate and effective response, without geographical limitations“, Nikzad warned.

Among the conditions set by Iran for the resumption of negotiations with the United States are the cessation of hostilities, the release of frozen Iranian assets and the lifting of the naval blockade.

Tehran also demands the lifting of sanctions against the Iranian oil sector, the payment of war reparations and the withdrawal of US forces from the region.

The information provided speaks of a total of seven conditions, but lists six specific demands. It is not specified what the seventh condition includes.

The pressure around the nuclear program

Nikzad's statement combines a refusal to negotiate on the nuclear program under pressure with a warning of an expanded response in the event of a new military operation. It makes the resumption of talks with the United States dependent on the fulfillment of Iran's demands.

The position was announced against the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic contacts through intermediaries, while Washington and Tehran simultaneously issue warnings of a possible new military escalation.

Sources: news.bg, aljazeera.com