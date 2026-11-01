Russian strikes in Ukraine: woman killed, 11 injured

A 70-year-old woman was killed and five others were injured in Russian strikes in the Glukhovsky municipality of Sumy region. The woman was a passenger in a civilian car that was hit by an FPV drone. She died on the spot, while two of the people in the car were injured.

The head of the Sumy regional military administration, Oleg Grigorov, reported that Russian forces had been attacking the municipality since the morning. “Russian forces struck a civilian car. One of the passengers – a 70-year-old woman – "died on the spot," he said.

Drones also hit residential buildings in Glukhov, causing fires to break out at the sites of the hits. Three more people sought medical help and are being treated as outpatients. This brings the total number of victims in the municipality to five, not counting the woman who died.

Over 40 attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian forces have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times during the day, using drones and artillery. Six people were injured, said the head of the regional military administration, Alexander Gandzha.

In Dnipro, enterprises have been hit. In the Podgorodny municipality, a company and a truck were damaged, and fires broke out.

In the Nikopol region, the regional center and the municipalities of Marganets, Pokrovsk and Chervonogrigorovka were affected. Multi-family and private homes, a hotel, shops, infrastructure and cars were damaged. A 34-year-old man, a 60-year-old man and a 43-year-old man were hospitalized. A 65-year-old woman and two 73-year-old men are being treated on an outpatient basis.

Strikes were also made on infrastructure in the Pavlograd and Kamensky districts. In the Sinelnikovo district, a private house in the Vasylkiv municipality was damaged. Data on the damage and casualties were reported by Ukrainska Pravda and Suspilne Dnipro, referring to the regional administration.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, suspilne.media