U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy Suffers Stroke

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy has suffered a stroke and is being treated at Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Maryland, his office said. The 53-year-old Connecticut Democrat was taken there for further observation and treatment.

Murphy began to feel numbness in his arm during his son's hockey game on Saturday, according to his chief of staff, Allison Heruit. He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors determined he had suffered a stroke.

„He was taken to Johns Hopkins for further observation and is responding well to treatment. Doctors are encouraged by his progress, he is awake and communicative and we are optimistic that he will make a full recovery,“ said Heruit.

So far, no details have been reported on the severity of the stroke or when the senator may be discharged. Murphy has been a member of the U.S. Senate since 2013 and represents Connecticut.

Sources: apnews.com, axios.com