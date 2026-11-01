Israeli strikes in Gaza kill eight, including child

At least eight people, including a four-year-old child, were killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza, hospitals in the enclave said. The strikes came despite a ceasefire in place since October 2025.

In northern Gaza City, a rocket strike hit a group of civilians near the Cairo School in the Al Rimal neighborhood. Hospital officials reported three deaths, including a four-year-old boy.

In southern Gaza, near Khan Yunis, a drone strike killed five police officers in the Al Mawasi area. The Hamas-run Gaza Interior Ministry said the officers were between 23 and 53 years old and were carrying out their normal duties.

Israeli army: Military personnel were hit

The Israeli army confirmed that it had carried out two strikes but said the targets were military personnel. The army had not provided any evidence or further details about the claim by the time of publication.

Footage outside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City shows people gathered for prayer next to two body bags and the child's body wrapped in a white cloth. Ali Owais, who spoke to AFP, said: "There is no ceasefire; the war continues, can't you see?"

At Nasr Hospital In Khan Younis, women were filmed mourning next to body bags. The Interior Ministry described the strike as a “horrific massacre“.

1,580 dead since ceasefire began

According to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, 1,580 people have been killed since the ceasefire began. The ministry's figures are considered reliable by the United Nations, although Israel says it is attacking Hamas targets and the strikes often kill civilians.

The peace plan for Gaza, brokered by the Donald Trump administration, is at a standstill. The ceasefire saw the release of thousands of Palestinians held by Israel in exchange for the release of all 48 remaining hostages held in Gaza and a commitment to end the war.

The conflict began after a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. About 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken hostage. Since the start of the war in Gaza, 74,594 people have died, according to the enclave's health ministry.

Sources: bbc.co.uk