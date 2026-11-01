US, Japan, South Korea call for peace in Taiwan Strait

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday thanked the US Secretary of State and the foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea for their joint statement supporting peace in the Taiwan Strait.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun issued the statement after meeting on the sidelines of the G20 forum in Atlanta on Friday. The purpose of the meeting was to review progress in strengthening security and prosperity in a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

The ministers stressed the “importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait“, said a statement posted on the U.S. State Department website.

Rubio raised the issue of China's attempts to assert control over the South China Sea, its coercive behavior near Japan, and Beijing's cooperation with Russia, which undermines peace and stability in the region.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung thanked the three top diplomats for their concern for regional security, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the three countries' repeated statements show that security in the Taiwan Strait has become an issue of international importance and a vital element of stability in the Indo-Pacific region.