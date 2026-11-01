Ian McGregor, a fellow of the Royal Historical Society, said Taiwan could improve its defenses against China by learning from the use of drones, military training and the training of civilians in Ukraine.

In an article titled "Ukraine shows Taiwan how to face Goliath and survive," published by the "Telegraph" on Friday, McGregor said Ukraine had shown how a smaller country could stand up to a much stronger adversary. He said Taiwan faced a similar threat from China, which has far greater military resources.

Russia's failure to quickly defeat Ukraine showed that military power alone does not guarantee victory, McGregor said. He said Ukraine’s military reforms, well-trained military personnel, and determination to fight helped it resist the Russian invasion in February 2022.

McGregor pointed to Ukraine’s use of cheap drones to destroy expensive Russian tanks. He also mentioned unmanned aerial vehicles that damaged Russian warships in the Black Sea.

Taipei is seeking to apply these lessons by expanding domestic drone production and reducing its reliance on foreign suppliers. According to government data, the country’s monthly production capacity has reached approximately 15,000 drones as of May 2026.

McGregor also pointed to the country’s decision to extend mandatory military service from four months to one year. The change came into effect in January 2024 and applies to conscripted men born in 2005 or later.

He said Ukraine's experience had shown that weapons alone were not enough to protect a country. Trained reservists, civilian volunteers and reliable supplies were also vital in a prolonged war.

McGregor warned that Taiwan must prepare for power outages, cyberattacks and damage to transportation and communications infrastructure. The country has expanded emergency drills to keep essential services running and ensure that the population has access to necessary supplies in a crisis.

He also warned that during a war, Taiwan would face greater difficulties in receiving foreign aid. Unlike Ukraine, which can receive supplies through its land borders with European countries, Taiwan could face a Chinese blockade that would cut off sea and air routes.

However, the Taiwan Strait would also make it difficult for a Chinese invasion, as troops and equipment would have to cross the water under threat of attack. According to McGregor, Taiwan must convince Beijing that any attempt to seize the country would be expensive, lengthy and unlikely to succeed.