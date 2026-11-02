Final: Student List Wins Serbian Elections with 53.01%

The Student List won the early parliamentary elections in Serbia with 53.01% of the vote, according to data from the Republican Election Commission after processing the results from all 8,392 polling stations. The list “Alexander Vučić - United Serbia“ received 38.98%.

The vote marks a victory for the student movement, which has been organizing protests against corruption and Vučić's rule for nearly two years. The former president admitted defeat on election night. "We are used to being in opposition," he said, after announcing that his political force would continue from that position.

No other ordinary list passed the threshold

The list "Ivica Dacic - Stability Factor" received 2.13% and did not pass the electoral threshold of 3%. All other lists that are not registered as representatives of national minorities also remained below the required percentage.

However, there will be representatives of several minority lists in the new National Assembly. For them, the law provides an exception to the general threshold, which allows parliamentary representation even with a smaller share of the vote.

The repeat vote minimally changed the distribution

On November 1, the vote was repeated in 53 sections, after the results could not be established in 31 of them, and in another 22 the vote was declared invalid. 24,438 people were entitled to vote in the repeat vote.

Preliminary data after the first vote, held on October 25, gave 53.04% for the Student List and 38.97% for Vučić's list, with 8,338 out of a total of 8,392 sections processed. After including the repeat vote, the share of winners is 53.01%, and that of “United Serbia“ – 38.98%.

The voter turnout was 68.89%. 4,444,310 voters went to the polls, the Serbian Tanjug news agency reported, citing the commission's data.

Parliament to be constituted

After the results are announced, the procedures for constituting the new National Assembly and forming a government will be underway. The student list will have to cast a parliamentary majority or negotiate support from other parties, including representatives of national minorities.

The elections on October 25 were called early amid prolonged student protests and the political crisis following the collapse of the railway station canopy in Novi Sad in November 2024, which killed 16 people. The victory breaks the long-standing dominance of the political force around Vučić in the Serbian parliament.

Sources: rts.rs, tanjug.rs, apnews.com