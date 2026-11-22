China has called on the United States to withdraw its new restrictions against Chinese telecommunications companies after the US regulator voted on a measure blocking their direct access to telephone numbers in the country.

China’s Ministry of Commerce said that the US Federal Communications Commission was abusing its regulatory powers and using national security arguments without sufficient factual grounds. Beijing described the actions as a violation of the principles of non-discrimination and fair competition.

“China firmly opposes this and calls on the United States to immediately withdraw the relevant measures,” the Chinese ministry said.

On November 19, the FCC voted to adopt rules under which China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom and other internet-based telephone service providers on the US list of companies posing a risk will not be able to directly obtain resources from the US telephone numbering plan. The decision was justified by the need to limit risks to communications infrastructure and fraudulent robocalls.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said earlier that the measure would strengthen protection against “bad actors” and illegal robocalls. According to the US regulator, direct access to telephone numbers allows providers of internet-based voice services to operate more cheaply and offer additional features.

Another step in the technology dispute

China’s Ministry of Commerce described the decision as part of ongoing pressure to decouple the US and Chinese telecommunications, communications, testing and certification sectors. According to Beijing, these actions run counter to the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries to stabilize relations.

The United States has already barred China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom from providing international telecommunications services in the US market. Washington has for years expressed concern about possible Chinese companies’ access to sensitive data and infrastructure, while Beijing rejects the allegations and claims that national security is being used as a pretext for trade restrictions.

China’s Ministry of Commerce warned that it would take the necessary measures to protect the interests of Chinese companies, but did not specify any retaliatory actions. The FCC’s latest decision directly affects access to telephone numbers and does not constitute a complete ban on the operations of the three carriers in the US market.

Sources: investing.com, in.marketscreener.com, scmp.com