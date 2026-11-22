A Russian airstrike destroyed a five-story residential building in Kyiv region’s Vyshhorod district during the night of November 22. Two people were injured in the attack, while rescue teams are searching the rubble for people who may be trapped underneath.

Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, said that the strike sparked a fire and destroyed apartments from the first to the fifth floor.

“The apartments on all five floors have been destroyed,” Timur Tkachenko said.

The exact number of people who may have been in the building has not yet been confirmed. Reports of possible residents being trapped are preliminary, and rescue operations are continuing. A local shop was also damaged.

186 drones directed at Ukraine

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia launched 186 attack unmanned aerial vehicles from eight directions. The weapons used included “Shahed” drones, jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicles, “Geran” drones and “Parody” decoys.

Ukraine’s air defense shot down or neutralized 161 of them, including 56 jet-powered drones. Nevertheless, impacts were recorded at 18 locations, while debris from intercepted vehicles fell at six more locations. Ukrainian authorities have not reported a final toll of casualties and damage in the other affected areas.

Reports of strikes on Russian territory as well

Explosions were heard in Krasnodar overnight, and smoke was spotted near the regional headquarters of Russia’s National Guard. According to information cited by “The Kyiv Independent,” local residents reported a possible strike on the building, while an analysis by an OSINT channel identified the facility as a probable target.

Because of the drone threat, Krasnodar Airport temporarily suspended takeoffs and landings. The extent of the damage and the possible number of injured people have not been established. The Ukrainian military has not commented on the incident, and the information has not been independently confirmed.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense claims that overnight, Russian air defenses destroyed 170 Ukrainian drones over several Russian regions, Crimea, and the waters of the Black and Azov seas. No detailed regional breakdown has been published, and the claim has not been independently confirmed.

In Russian-occupied Donetsk, power outages were reported for around 37,000 subscribers, while 405 transformer substations were shut down. The cause of the outage has not been specified, so it cannot be directly linked to a specific strike.

Sources: kyivindependent.com, rbc.ua