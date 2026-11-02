Iran: We did not discuss exporting uranium to a third country

The transfer of Iranian uranium, enriched to 60%, to a third country was not discussed in the latest exchange of messages between Tehran and Washington. This was stated by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei, when asked if the topic was raised during the consultations through Qatar.

“No“, Baghaei replied. He stressed that Iran remains a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and is committed to implementing all its provisions.

Tehran sets a condition for inspections

“Iran's nuclear program is entirely peaceful and remains so. As long as we are a member of the treaty, we are committed to complying with this document“, Baghaei said.

According to the Iranian spokesman, it is too early to talk about resuming inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency at the country's nuclear sites. Baghaei said that the agency's director general, Rafael Grossi, must first condemn the US and Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

According to data cited by The Associated Press, the IAEA has not been able to verify the status of Iran's uranium reserves after the US strikes on nuclear sites. The agency estimates its reserves of uranium enriched to 60% at 440.9 kilograms. That level is close to the 90 percent needed to achieve weapons-grade enrichment, the agency said.

Iran denies allegations that its nuclear program is military in nature. Under its obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty, the country must declare its nuclear materials and activities and allow inspections to ensure they are not diverted to unauthorized purposes.

Contacts through intermediaries continue

Bagaei said that the exchange of messages between Iran and the United States continues through intermediaries. The basis of the talks remains the seven-day plan proposed by Tehran. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also confirmed that the country is in contact with mediators, including Qatar, to discuss its implementation.

According to the Anadolu Agency, the Iranian plan calls for a cessation of hostilities, easing US pressure and restoring normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, after which negotiations between Tehran and Washington would resume. The terms remain a matter of disagreement and no final agreement has been reached.

Trump Considers New Military Options

Against this backdrop, US President Donald Trump is considering whether to resume strikes against Iran. According to „The Atlantic“, he discussed with his aides the presentation of the war by Defense Secretary Pete Hegsett and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Kaine.

The publication reports that the two presented Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance with several options. They include strikes lasting from a few hours to a few weeks, maintaining the US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, or refraining from new military action.

„The Atlantic“ indicates that Trump has not yet given the order to resume the strikes. According to the publication, the president believes that the prolonged conflict is hurting the Republican Party's position ahead of the midterm elections for Congress on November 3.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell rejected claims that Hegsett presents an overly optimistic picture of the war. The White House said Trump has full confidence in Hegseth and Kane.

Sources: theatlantic.com, apnews.com, aa.com.tr