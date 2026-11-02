Iran and Russia Coordinate Their Actions: Putin Speaks with Senior Iranian Official

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in the Middle East by phone, TASS reported, citing a statement by Rezaei.

The conversation took place following recent meetings between senior Iranian and Russian officials. According to the statement, the two discussed the current regional and global situation, with particular attention paid to the Middle East.

Tehran and Moscow Continue Coordination

Rezaei thanked Putin for Moscow’s clear position, as well as for its support for “the resilience and courage of the Iranian people.” The Iranian official also expressed his appreciation for the role of the late revolutionary leader Ali Khamenei, which was highly valued by the Russian president.

“The countries agreed to continue their strategic cooperation, based on the roadmap outlined by the senior leadership of both countries,” the statement quoted by TASS said.

The phone conversation is part of a series of contacts between Moscow and Tehran amid the ongoing crisis in the region. The publicly released information contains no details about specific decisions or new agreements beyond the confirmation that the strategic partnership will continue.

Contacts with the United States Also Continue

Meanwhile, Tehran said that contacts aimed at ending the war with the United States were continuing. The statement did not specify who was participating in the talks, nor did it indicate a deadline for reaching an agreement.

Thus, Iran is maintaining parallel diplomatic channels with Russia and with the countries involved in efforts to end the hostilities. So far, no details have been announced about a follow-up conversation between Rezaei and Putin or about a new round of negotiations.