Trump: A Peace Agreement with Iran Is Possible

A peace agreement between the United States and Iran is possible, US President Donald Trump said. According to him, Iran wants an agreement to be reached to end the war that began with the US-Israeli strikes against Tehran on February 28.

“It is possible,” Trump said, without going into details about a potential deal or the terms being discussed by Washington and Tehran.

Qatar Mediates Between Washington and Tehran

Shortly before Trump’s statement, a Qatari mediation delegation left for the Iranian capital, Tehran. Qatar’s representatives are expected to speak with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Reuters reported, as cited by the Bulgarian News Agency.

According to an official cited by the agency, a draft agreement between the US and Iran is currently being discussed. Talks on it have continued for eight days. No details have been released about the content of the text or the specific commitments the two sides might undertake.

No Agreement Has Been Announced Yet

Trump’s statement does not mean that a peace agreement has been reached or signed. At this stage, the only confirmation is that mediation contacts are under way and that a draft for a possible deal is being discussed.

In a subsequent report, Reuters said that contacts between Iran and the US were continuing, but that the latest round of talks had not resulted in a breakthrough. Iran continues to discuss proposals through mediators, while Washington has not announced a specific timetable for signing an agreement.

The next stage depends on the outcome of the talks in Tehran and on whether the mediators will manage to bring the positions of the two sides closer together. For now, there is no information about an agreed date for new direct negotiations or for the official announcement of a peace deal.

Sources: bta.bg, malaysia.news.yahoo.com