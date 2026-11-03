Russian strikes on Ukraine: Fires and casualties reported in several regions

Ukraine’s General Staff reported 191 combat engagements along the front over the course of the day on November 2. According to the military command, Russian forces carried out 44 airstrikes, used 146 guided aerial bombs and 4,304 kamikaze drones, and launched 1,946 attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions.

The heaviest fighting took place in the Kostiantynivka direction, where 19 engagements were recorded. Twelve were reported in the Pokrovsk direction, 10 in the Southern Slobozhanske direction, and eight each in the Northern Slobozhanske and Kursk directions. Ukraine’s General Staff also reported seven engagements in the Huliaipole direction, six in the Lyman direction, three in the Kupiansk direction, one in the Sloviansk direction and one in the Orikhiv direction.

Fire and casualties in Zaporizhzhia region

A Russian strike on a private home in one of the cities in Zaporizhzhia region sparked a fire. A 62-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy were injured, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported. Rescuers extinguished the flames in the residential building.

The service said the attack was carried out on the evening of November 2. No further details about the condition of the injured were provided.

Drone debris sparked a fire in Kyiv

Debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle fell in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district, after which a fire broke out in an open area. “Debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle fell in an open area in Darnytskyi district. Grass is burning,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene. According to the city authorities, an air raid alert was declared in the capital, and the threat level was raised to its highest level.

Damage to a residential building and a car

A Russian attack damaged an apartment building and a passenger car in Shepetivka district of Khmelnytskyi region. Regional administration head Serhii Tyurin said that windows in the apartment block had been broken.

Sources: pravda.com.ua