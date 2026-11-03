Germany guarantees gas supplies for winter despite low storage levels

Germany will have enough gas during the coming winter despite failing to meet its target for filling gas storage facilities, the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy has assured. As of November 1, reserves stood at around 61.2 percent, against a legally defined average target of 70 percent, German public broadcaster ARD reported through “Tagesschau”.

“Germany’s gas supply for the coming winter is guaranteed even at the current level of reserves,” a ministry spokesperson said, as quoted by DW. In her words, the target level of 70 percent should be viewed flexibly and in the context of the overall supply situation.

The ministry points out that security of supply depends not only on the amount of gas in underground storage facilities. The rate at which reserves are withdrawn, current imports and additional preventive measures are also important. Germany’s main sources of gas include pipeline supplies from Norway, imports of liquefied natural gas and exchanges with neighboring countries.

Risk of shortages assessed as low

The Federal Network Agency also does not expect a gas shortage during the winter. According to the agency, reaching the target level of reserves is not a mandatory condition for security of supply. It assesses the risk of a strained situation as low, pointing to the combined importance of pipeline imports, gas storage facilities, liquefied gas terminals, infrastructure and consumption.

Germany changed the structure of its supplies following the energy crisis that began in 2022. The country now has additional import capacity for liquefied natural gas and is less dependent on a single supplier. The ministry cites this diversification as one of the reasons why the current level of reserves is not, in itself, considered a threat to winter supplies.

Criticism over the lack of a buffer

The Association of Gas Storage Operators INES described the missed target as a signal that the rules for preparing for winter need to be improved. The organization is calling for clearer and binding mechanisms to guarantee sufficient reserves in the coming years as well.

According to data cited by “Tagesschau”, German storage facilities contain around 150 terawatt-hours of gas—more than was used last winter. Failure to meet the target for November 1 does not automatically lead to sanctions, and the authorities do not believe that extraordinary measures are currently necessary.

Sources: tagesschau.de, afp.com, amp.dw.com