Zelenskyy heads to Berlin: new talks between Ukraine and Russia are being prepared

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive in Berlin before noon, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said. The visit is taking place ahead of a new round of talks between Russia and Ukraine on ending the war.

Merz said he expects Zelenskyy shortly after noon. He made the statement during an event at the Berlin Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“He will be here with me shortly after noon, and then things will be a little different,” Friedrich Merz said.

The German chancellor referred to the Ukrainian president’s visit to the White House last year. Zelenskyy’s visits to Germany are usually kept secret until shortly before they take place and are conducted under heightened security measures.

Talks in Abu Dhabi to be held at advisers’ level

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced that the next round of talks between Russia, Ukraine and the US will take place next Tuesday and Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

According to him, the meetings will be held at the level of advisers to the leaders of the three countries. Witkoff said the talks would focus on post-war security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian efforts and the next steps toward achieving peace.

“The discussions will focus on post-war security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian efforts and the next steps toward achieving peace,” Steve Witkoff wrote.

Berlin is among Kyiv’s most important European partners. Germany has become Ukraine’s biggest supporter in its efforts to defend itself against the Russian invasion, which escalated into a full-scale war in February 2022.

Sources: bta.bg