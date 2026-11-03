Qatar: US and Iran continue talks to bridge differences

The United States and Iran continue to consider proposals to bridge their differences and end the war, Qatar said. Doha stated that there had been progress in the talks but did not announce a final agreement between Washington and Tehran.

Qatar is acting as a mediator in efforts to bring the two sides' positions closer. A spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that both sides remained committed to the negotiation process.

“Both sides remain committed to the negotiation process. We are facilitating the exchange of proposals between them in real time,” the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the proposals are aimed at overcoming the differences between the US and Iran. Doha expressed hope that the mediation contacts would lead to an agreement that would bring the conflict in the Middle East to an end.

Contacts continue through mediators

The talks between the two countries are being conducted indirectly, with Qatar relaying messages and proposals between them. In this way, the mediators are trying to keep the diplomatic channel open, although key disagreements have yet to be overcome.

Reuters reported that contacts between Iran and the US had continued after talks with Qatari mediators ended without a breakthrough. According to the news agency, a draft proposal had been circulated, without all of its parameters being made public.

Qatar's position is that the process has not been terminated and that the two sides continue to exchange ideas. For now, however, there is no confirmed date for signing an agreement or a specific schedule for the next round of talks.

Sources: bta.bg, investing.com