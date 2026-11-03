Water outage! Kyiv left without water after Russian attacks

Water supply in Kyiv has been temporarily suspended after the main facilities of Kyivvodokanal were left without electricity due to damage to the capital’s energy infrastructure. Specialists from the water utility and energy workers are working to restore the system.

“Once the power supply is restored, time will be needed to restart the equipment, fill the water network and stabilize the pressure,” Kyivvodokanal said. This means that water supply will not be restored immediately after the electricity returns.

Emergency power cuts

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that damage to facilities in the energy hub of the Kyiv region had led to emergency power cuts in Kyiv and the surrounding area.

“Due to damage to facilities in the energy hub of the Kyiv region caused by enemy attacks, emergency power cuts are being implemented in Kyiv and the surrounding area. This has also caused disruptions to the capital’s water supply and to the operation of electric public transport,” Vitali Klitschko said.

According to Ukrainian media, the outages have also affected electric public transport in the city. No exact timeframe has been announced for the full restoration of the water supply.

Drinking water distribution points

While the system is being restored, Kyiv residents can use public drinking water distribution points. The locations of the nearest points are provided by the municipal enterprise Kyivvodfond.

The water utility warns that additional technical work will be required after the power supply is restored before water reaches homes. The teams must restart the equipment, fill the network and restore normal pressure.

Sources: news.bg, unian.net, ukrinform.ua