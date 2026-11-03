The Kremlin has called on mobilized servicemen from the Armed Forces of Ukraine to surrender to Russian troops. The statement by Russian President’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov followed a conflict in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv, where local residents accused servicemen from Ukraine’s National Guard of illegally detaining and torturing mobilized soldiers.

“As you know, those who do not wish to fight for the Kyiv regime can surrender to our military. We have been saying this for quite some time,” Peskov said.

He also said that the case had attracted international attention and accused Europe of failing to respond to what was happening in Kyiv. The statement was made against the backdrop of conflicting accounts of the events in the settlement.

Police Rejected the Allegations

The conflict occurred on the evening of November 2 near a private home in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. According to the police, the claims of illegal detention and torture were untrue. Ukrainian law enforcement authorities said that servicemen from a National Guard unit had been inside the building.

In connection with the case, the State Bureau of Investigation opened pre-trial proceedings under Article 426-1, paragraph 5, of Ukraine’s Criminal Code. The provision concerns the alleged abuse of power or official authority by a serviceman.

Budanov Promised Punishment

Kyrylo Budanov, who was present at the scene, said that those responsible and the instigators of the events would be punished. He described what had happened as unacceptable and said that the circumstances should be clarified by the competent authorities.

The News.bg report also states that Valentina Moloda was seen at the scene wearing a medical uniform and, according to Budanov, was detained for some time after the incident ended. He also claims that several days before the clash, she had been conducting “reconnaissance” in the area. These claims are part of the investigation and have not been presented as established facts.

Sources: news.bg, dw.com, rbc.ru