Kyiv’s New Targets! Ukraine Strikes Four Russian Weapons Factories

Ukraine has struck four Russian weapons facilities in recent days, News.bg reports, citing a publication by Der Spiegel. The aim of the new tactic is to disrupt supplies of offensive weapons to the Russian army at the front. The facilities are located deep inside Russia.

According to the publication, the strikes were likely made possible by the arrival of new batches of British-French Storm Shadow and SCALP cruise missiles. They have a range of around 300 kilometers and are designed to be more difficult for Russian air defense systems to detect.

Russian air defenses must protect a vast territory

Der Spiegel compares the Western missiles with Ukraine’s FP-5 „Flamingo“. It has a longer range, but its bulkier design increases its radar cross-section and, according to the publication, makes it easier for Russian intelligence to detect.

During the summer, Ukraine carried out two strikes with „Flamingo“ missiles against Russian factories deep in the rear. The publication states that Russian forces shot down a significant number of the missiles, prompting their manufacturer, Firepoint, to make changes to their design.

„The Russians have a large, but not unlimited, arsenal. In addition, they have to protect a vast territory,“ says military expert Douglas Barrie of the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

According to him, Russian air defense systems are operating at the limits of their capabilities. Barrie points to the facility in Yelabuga, where „Geran“ drones are produced, as being particularly well protected. Ukraine has attempted to strike it, but initially failed because of the dense network of air defense assets.

The strikes aim to slow Russian attacks

Attacks on production facilities can disrupt supply chains and reduce the frequency of Russian airstrikes. „There are always periods of calm in missile attacks; weapons usually enter service directly from the factory,“ Barrie explains.

According to the publication, deliveries of Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles are becoming increasingly difficult, while Britain and France’s plans to resume production have been postponed indefinitely. The German Taurus missile is being discussed as a possible alternative, but Berlin is not providing it to Kyiv.

That is why Ukraine is increasingly relying on its own weapons. In addition to „Flamingo“ and „Neptune“, the country is developing the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles. They are more suitable for mobile targets than for large industrial facilities, while their actual effectiveness remains unclear, as they were created during the war and have not undergone extensive testing.

Sources: news.bg