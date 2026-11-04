Crimea left without power after Ukrainian strikes, Russia announces emergency measures

Power supplies in Crimea have been disrupted following Ukrainian strikes on energy facilities, Russia’s Ministry of Energy said. The authorities stated that they were working to restore electricity on the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

The ministry did not specify how many households had been affected. Around 2.5 million people live in Crimea.

Schedules for temporary power cuts have been introduced to limit the strain on the grid and begin the phased restoration of electricity supplies.

“To deal with the consequences of the attack as quickly as possible and gradually restore electricity supplies, schedules for temporary power cuts have been introduced,” Russia’s Ministry of Energy said.

The statement was quoted by TASS. It did not identify specific locations in Crimea where power supplies had been disrupted, nor did it provide details about the damage to the facilities.

Similar outages also occurred the previous month

Crimea is frequently targeted by Ukrainian attacks. Kyiv says it carries out strikes in response to Russia’s offensive.

The previous month, a similar attack caused disruptions to water and electricity supplies on the peninsula, authorities appointed by Moscow said.

Ukraine, for its part, condemned Russian attacks on its energy grid. They left many places across the country without electricity amid falling temperatures and the approaching winter.

So far, the Russian authorities have not said when power supplies in Crimea are expected to be fully restored.

Sources: bta.bg