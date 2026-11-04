France rejoices: Trump’s electoral rout is excellent news for democracy

The outcome of the US midterm elections is “excellent news for American democracy,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot told the National Assembly of France.

He described the Democratic Party’s victory as decisive and highlighted the “absolutely record” turnout. According to him, the results are indisputable and have not been challenged by anyone.

“The US president himself acknowledged and confirmed the exceptionally good performance of the Democratic Party candidates. That is why this is very good news for American democracy,” Barrot said.

The French minister also pointed to the reaction of US President Donald Trump, who acknowledged the Republicans’ defeat. According to Barrot, this further confirms the clear nature of the election result.

“This is yet another piece of evidence that in democratic systems, it is the people who write their own history, and no one–neither algorithms nor private interests–can do it in their place,” the French foreign minister added.

Sources: bta.bg