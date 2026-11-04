Iran Says It Has Inflicted a “Political Defeat” on Trump

Iran has inflicted a “political defeat” on Donald Trump through the defeat of the Republican camp in the U.S. midterm elections. This was stated by Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

“The Iranian people inflicted a strategic defeat on Trump on the battlefield and in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as a political defeat in Washington,” Rezaei wrote on the social media platform X.

Democrats Take Control of Congress

The Associated Press reported that Democrats had won majorities in both chambers of Congress. They took six Senate seats held by Republicans and at least eight seats in the House of Representatives.

The result ended Republican control of Congress during the final two years of Trump’s presidential term. Rezaei presented this result as a political blow to the U.S. president.

Warning to Any Potential Attacker

The Iranian official described the election result as a continuation of what he claimed was Trump’s strategic defeat on the military front. In his assessment, he pointed to the battlefield and the Strait of Hormuz without providing further details about the military operations.

“Anyone who attacks Iran will pay for it,” Rezaei said. The warning comes amid the ongoing confrontation between Tehran and Washington and disputes surrounding control and security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Rezaei’s position is a political assessment of the results of the U.S. elections. It does not represent an official conclusion by U.S. election authorities regarding the reasons for the Republicans’ loss.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com