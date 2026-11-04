Britain’s Parliament on the Brink of Disaster: Warning of a Fire Like the One at Notre Dame

The Palace of Westminster, where the British Parliament sits, is at risk of a fire similar to the one at Notre Dame Cathedral or another major disaster if its renovation continues to be delayed. The warning comes from Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, cited by AFP.

The main problems in the building include outdated electrical installations, recurring leaks and high levels of asbestos. According to the committee, the delay creates a risk of a “catastrophic incident”, while maintenance costs continue to rise.

“Imagine the impact of footage broadcast around the world showing flames like those at Notre Dame emerging from the roof of the building and leading to the destruction of our heritage or, even worse, to people being injured or even killed,” said committee chairman Geoffrey Clifton-Brown.

He said these “are not theoretical risks, but very real threats”. He also warned of the possibility that the House of Commons could be left without electricity during the State Opening of Parliament, when the King delivers the speech setting out the government’s legislative programme.

The renovation could take decades

Parts of the Palace of Westminster are more than 900 years old. Most of the complex, including the Big Ben clock tower, was built in the 19th century during the reign of Queen Victoria. The building is located in central London, on the banks of the River Thames, and is part of a site included on UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

Billions of pounds are needed for the renovation, but lawmakers have failed to reach agreement for years. In 2018, they voted in favour of temporarily relocating Parliament, which would allow the main construction work to be carried out.

One of the options under consideration would see the building completely vacated for most of the renovation. In this case, costs could reach £15.6 billion, and the work could take up to 24 years.

Under the other option, Parliament would be partially vacated, with no more than 30 per cent of staff remaining on site. The renovation could then cost £39 billion and take up to 61 years.

Votes are yet to come

Under the schedule currently being considered, the renovation work will not begin before 2032. A series of votes on the issue is expected to be held in Parliament over the coming months.

Meanwhile, weekly maintenance costs for the parliamentary complex are expected to rise from the current £1.5 million to £2 million. The committee warns that postponement does not eliminate the risk, but shifts it into the future along with an even higher price.

Sources: bta.bg, theguardian.com