German Chancellor Friedrich Merz does not expect major changes in Washington after the US midterm elections, in which the Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress. In his words, President Donald Trump will likely continue to pursue his policies primarily through executive orders.

“Little will change in Washington after the Republicans’ crushing defeat in the midterm elections”

Merz made the comment at an economic forum in Berlin. He said that since taking office at the beginning of 2025, Trump has largely governed without Congress’s involvement and, in his view, will continue to act in the same way.

The chancellor pointed to the broad powers that the US Constitution grants the president. According to him, these powers allow Trump to make a number of decisions independently of Congress, although the shift in the balance of power in the legislature will limit the administration’s options in some key areas.

The budget will be the main battleground

Merz described the budget as the only area in which he expects significant changes. Once the Democrats take control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, they will be able to block the administration’s financial planning.

According to the German chancellor, this will also affect the planning of the US Armed Forces. He did not specify any programmes or deadlines that could be affected, but directly linked the change in Congress to the ability to approve the White House’s budget priorities.

Thus, in Merz’s assessment, the election result will not automatically lead to a change in the overall course of the US administration. The most tangible restrictions will emerge where decisions depend on funding and congressional approval.

Sources: bta.bg