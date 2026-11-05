Democrats secure at least 240 seats in the U.S. House

Democrats secured control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate following the November 3 midterm elections. CNN projected that the party would win at least 240 of the House’s 435 seats, with 218 needed for a majority. Counting is continuing in some districts.

Democrats won more than two dozen competitive seats, including in districts that had been considered favorable to the Republican Party. According to data compiled by Reuters and USA Today, Republicans had lost ground in 99% of the approximately 2,100 counties where counting was sufficiently advanced.

Losses in traditionally Republican districts

The difference compared with the 2024 presidential vote is also evident in districts that Donald Trump won convincingly. Republicans failed to win a single seat in a district where Trump had received a lead of less than 11 percentage points. Democrats also won four districts where the president had led by more than 15 points.

The Republican Party’s attempt to use redistricting also failed to produce the expected result. Of the 15 seats held by Democrats and targeted by Republicans, not one switched to Trump’s party. Democrats won nine of those seats, while six remain uncalled.

Republicans search for reasons

Debate has begun within the Republican Party over the reasons for the election defeat. Factors cited include the war in Iran, rising fuel prices, inflation, tariffs and Trump’s decisions in selecting candidates.

“The reason we lost is the war,” Vice President J.D. Vance wrote.

Trump also said that the war in Iran had contributed significantly to the result. According to The Associated Press, around two-thirds of voters believe the president’s policies have worsened the economy, while approximately 7 in 10 believe Congress has not provided sufficient oversight and checks and balances on the White House.

The results also include breakthroughs in states that had long been Republican strongholds. Democrat Adam Hamilton won the Senate seat from Kansas for the first time in 94 years. In Texas, James Talarico defeated Ken Paxton, the Trump-backed candidate, by around 12 percentage points. Democrats also won the Senate seat from South Carolina.

What comes next

The new Congress will begin work on January 3, 2027. Hakeem Jeffries is being tipped to become the next Speaker of the House, which would make him the first Black person to hold the position. Democrats said that their initial priorities would include fuel and food prices and healthcare, as well as investigations into the actions of the Trump administration.

Until the new Congress takes office, Republicans will have a limited period to work under the current balance of power. At the same time, both parties are due to hold internal elections for their leadership posts, while some of the undecided seats in the House and Senate will be determined after the final count.

Sources: indianexpress.com, investing.com, apnews.com