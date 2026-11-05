Zelensky expects more aid for Ukraine after US vote

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope that the Democratic Party’s victory in the US midterm elections would lead to stronger military and financial support for Ukraine. The Democrats are gaining control of both chambers of Congress, which could limit the ability of Republican President Donald Trump to unilaterally determine Washington’s policy.

In an interview with German television channel ZDF, Zelensky said he was also grateful to the Republicans, but that the Democrats had taken a more unequivocal position on Ukraine.

“But the Democrats are speaking very clearly about supporting Ukraine and providing aid to Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

He said the Democrats had also expressed an intention to restore the relationship between the US and Europe. The Ukrainian president expects this to affect not only political coordination but also decisions on future aid for Kyiv.

Hope for weapons and financial support

Zelensky said that if Congress supported Ukraine with money and weapons on a scale comparable to the aid provided by European countries, this could increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“If Congress speaks of supporting Ukraine with money and weapons, as Europe does, this will put Putin under pressure,” the Ukrainian president said, according to excerpts released in advance by ZDF.

Kyiv’s expectations come against the backdrop of differences between Congress’s position and the White House’s approach. Trump has promised to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, but at the same time is pressuring Kyiv to reach an agreement with Moscow, DPA reports.

Interview to be broadcast on Friday

ZDF said that the full interview with Volodymyr Zelensky would be broadcast on Friday and was available online in advance. It focuses on the consequences of the US midterm elections and Ukraine’s expectations for future US policy.

Sources: news.bg, internazionale.it, onvista.de