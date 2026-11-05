Three ships catch fire in separate incidents in the Strait of Hormuz

Two oil tankers and a tugboat caught fire in separate incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said. According to information cited by Reuters, the vessels had attempted to travel along unauthorized routes.

One of the tankers struck a mine while passing through a shipping corridor south of the strait. The second vessel, described as a supertanker, caught fire after leaving the route in the eastern part of the waterway.

A tugboat approached the supertanker to help put out the fire, but it also caught fire. The statement did not provide information on the number of crew members, or on any injured or evacuated people.

The statement by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard contained no further details about the condition of the three vessels, the extent of the damage or the cause of the fire on the tugboat.

Sources: news.bg