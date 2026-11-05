Arab formation ready to support a government without Netanyahu

Senior representative of the Arab “United List” formation Ahmad Tibi said it was ready to support a government that would remove Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power. His remarks came after the parliamentary election, in which neither of the two main political blocs won the necessary majority.

“We want to take steps that we have not taken in the past in order to remove this criminal government,” Tibi told the Associated Press. He is a longtime member of the Knesset and one of the leading representatives of the Arab political formation.

The statement does not necessarily mean that the “United List” will join the governing coalition itself. The formation could support a cabinet formed by Netanyahu’s opponents without becoming part of it.

Arab parties hold the key mandates

In the October 27 election, the “United List” won 11 seats, while RAAM received 8. Thus, the two Arab formations hold a total of 19 seats in the 120-member Knesset. A parliamentary majority requires 61 votes.

Netanyahu’s coalition is the largest political force with 53 seats, but remains below the majority threshold. The bloc of his main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, has 48 lawmakers. In theory, he could form a government with the support of the Arab formations or rely on them for a minority government.

However, this option faces opposition. Some of the parties in Eisenkot’s bloc oppose cooperation with the “United List” and RAAM. For the Arab formations, such support also carries political risks, as the government would probably not end Israel’s wars or change its policy regarding Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Consultations on forming a cabinet are ahead

The “United List” does not accept the definition of Israel as a Jewish state and insists on equal rights for all citizens. The formation is ready to work with Israeli parties that support the creation of a Palestinian state encompassing the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip – territories occupied by Israel in June 1967.

Arab citizens make up about one-fifth of Israel’s population. The record parliamentary representation of Arab parties makes them a key factor in the effort to form a government.

President Isaac Herzog began consultations with the political forces after the election. Following them, he must give the mandate to the lawmaker whom he believes has the best chance of forming a governing coalition.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com