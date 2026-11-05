42 killed in Russian strike on aid distribution point in Ukraine

The death toll from the Russian airstrike on a humanitarian aid distribution point in the village of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, has reached 42. The attack was carried out on Monday, November 2, and rescue teams continue to work at the site.

Ukrainian police said that up to 33 people may still be under the rubble of the underground school used as an aid distribution point. “Up to 33 people may still be under the rubble,” the police statement said. Efforts to establish the identities of the victims are also continuing.

Nine aerial bombs struck the underground school

According to data cited by Ukrinform, Russian forces dropped nine aerial bombs on the facility. Ukraine’s National Police said that one of the munitions used was also a FAB glide bomb weighing 3 tons.

According to specialized military intelligence websites, such a bomb carries around 1.4 tons of explosives. The strike hit a site where local residents were receiving humanitarian aid.

Different versions of the attack’s target

Ivan Fedorov reported a day earlier that 59 people were missing. After the number of confirmed victims increased, Ukrainian authorities said that some people may have remained under the collapsed structures.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense claims that the attack targeted Ukrainian military units in the area of Komyshuvakha and two other settlements. According to the Russian ministry, up to 25 Ukrainian servicemen were killed.

Moscow and Kyiv deny deliberately targeting civilians. However, according to Ukrainian police, the victims were at a humanitarian aid distribution point when the strike occurred.

The search for survivors and remains is continuing, and the final death toll may change after the rescue operation is completed and all bodies are identified.

Sources: bta.bg, ukrinform.net, cruisin929.com