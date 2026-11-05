Major international operation: drug trafficking channels from the US, Spain and Portugal to Ukraine dismantled

Ukrainian police have dismantled drug supply channels from Spain, the United States and Portugal to Ukraine during the international special operation “Español”. Thirty-seven people have been detained, while 39 individuals have been charged with suspicion of illegal trafficking in narcotic substances and smuggling.

According to Ukraine’s National Police, the alleged network handled the entire journey of the drugs – from their import from abroad to their distribution in various regions of the country. “Law enforcement authorities documented the activities of an extensive criminal network whose members handled the entire supply and sales chain,” the statement said.

The drugs were concealed in household appliances

The investigation established that the cocaine and hashish arrived from Spain and Portugal, while the cannabis came from the United States. Household appliances, international bus routes and the services of a postal operator were used to conceal the shipments.

Inside Ukraine, the drugs were sold through Telegram channels and a network of distributors covering various regions. The first stage of the operation focused on disrupting sales and restricting access to the substances, while during the second stage, individuals whom police allege were arranging the sale of cocaine and cannabis were identified and detained.

141 searches and drugs worth more than UAH 90 million seized

As part of the operation, 141 searches were conducted in 11 regions of Ukraine. Specialized police units and canine handlers took part in the actions.

More than 67 kilograms of narcotic substances were seized, including 3.5 kilograms of cocaine, as well as cannabis, hashish, kratom, alpha-PVP, amphetamine, ketamine, MDMA, psilocybin mushrooms and confectionery products containing tetrahydrocannabinol. Equipment for growing narcotic plants, electronic devices, vehicles, weapons and ammunition were also discovered.

According to the National Police, the seized funds in Ukrainian and foreign currencies amounted to more than UAH 3 million, while the total value of the seized items exceeded UAH 90 million.

Up to 12 years in prison possible

The detainees have been charged with suspicion under provisions of Ukraine’s Criminal Code concerning the illegal trafficking of drugs and their smuggling. The most severe penalty provides for up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Ukrainian police уточнява, че след приключването на експертизите може да бъдат повдигнати подозрения и на други лица. Операцията е координирана от Департамента за борба с наркопрестъпността, Главното следствено управление на Националната полиция, Службата за сигурност на Украйна и Генералната прокуратура.

Sources: ukrinform.ua