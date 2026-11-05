Protests in France reach the Eiffel Tower: its closure announced

The Eiffel Tower was closed to visitors because of the national strike in France. The operating company Société d’Exploitation de la tour Eiffel said that access to the monument had been suspended because of the protests.

The strike is aimed at raising wages and improving purchasing power. Several thousand people took to the streets to protest, while students and schoolchildren joined the trade unions. Demonstrations were also organized outside educational institutions in a number of cities. According to “The Associated Press,” the national protests have also caused serious disruptions to public transport, with the Eiffel Tower remaining closed as well.

Rooms at the Louvre also closed

Some rooms at the Louvre Museum in Paris have also been closed because of the strike action. It has not been specified which exhibition spaces have been affected or when normal access to them will be restored.

At present, no exact time has been announced for the Eiffel Tower to reopen. The monument’s official tourism website warns that the national strike may lead to changes in opening hours and access.

Previous closure due to a dispute with staff

This is not the first time this year that the Eiffel Tower has stopped admitting visitors because of a strike. On September 8, the monument was closed following a protest by employees against a decision to remove female staff members from the route during a visit by a Hindu religious group.

According to the French newspaper “Le Parisien,” around 100 members of the group were escorted to the third floor exclusively by male employees. The incident sparked a strong reaction in France. Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire supported the protesters and announced an investigation.

The company that operates the Eiffel Tower subsequently acknowledged that the decision to remove the female employees had been wrong.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com