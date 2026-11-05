The New Congress Could Prevent Trump from Turning Toward Moscow

The Democratic Party’s victory in the U.S. midterm elections creates an opportunity for the new Congress to increase pressure on President Donald Trump over his policy toward Ukraine and Russia. According to The Times, however, the result will not automatically lead to a change in Washington’s foreign policy, as the president retains significant powers.

Democrats can introduce bills providing military aid to Ukraine or tightening sanctions against Russia. Trump, however, will have the right to veto them. Overriding the veto requires a two-thirds majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate – a threshold that analysts say will likely be difficult to reach.

Congress Could Increase Pressure on the White House

“I do not think the situation will change radically because foreign policy will remain in the hands of the president. At the same time, the new Congress as a whole may be more critical and more vigilant regarding Trump’s attempts to make deals with Putin at Ukraine’s expense or lift sanctions against Russia,” said Oleksandr Merezhko, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Verkhovna Rada.

Control of both chambers would give Democrats the opportunity to investigate White House decisions related to Ukraine. One possible area would be an examination of restrictions on the Ukrainian side’s use of the Starlink system. Democrats could also initiate impeachment proceedings, but such a move would face political and parliamentary obstacles.

How Moscow Could Respond

Analysts in Russia who support the war have assessed the impact of the election result on possible negotiations as limited. According to The Times, however, Moscow may perceive the defeat of Trump’s allies as a sign that relations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the American president are entering a more uncertain phase.

“For Moscow, the main conclusion is that relying solely on personal relations with Trump is becoming increasingly risky. The American political system has once again demonstrated its ability to limit the president’s power, which means that all long-term agreements must take into account not only the position of the White House but also the balance of power in Congress,” said Moscow-based political analyst Ilya Grashchenkov.

The article notes that Kyiv is increasingly willing to disregard Trump’s demands, including his call for strikes on Russian oil refineries to be halted. Against this backdrop, Putin may increase pressure on Ukraine, including by intensifying attacks on civilian infrastructure. This is an assessment presented in the publication, not a confirmed decision by the Russian leadership.

Support for Ukraine Remains a Political Factor

Although domestic issues such as the cost of living are among the leading concerns for American voters, Trump’s decision to end direct military aid to Ukraine is unpopular, according to a Harvard poll cited in the article. More than 60% of respondents said they supported arms deliveries to Ukraine and the introduction of new sanctions against Russia.

CNN also assessed that the weakening of Trump’s position does not mean immediate relief for Kyiv. The president continues to exert significant control over U.S. foreign policy, and according to the analysis, Vladimir Putin may try to use the time remaining in Trump’s term to achieve military and political objectives in Ukraine.

Sources: unian.net, thetimes.com