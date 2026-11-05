Second Similar Attack in a Week: Bomb Threats Affect Flights Across Europe

At least 12 passenger aircraft operating flights in Europe received warnings that there were bombs on board. The alerts were issued on November 5, and several flights were diverted or escorted by fighter jets. As of the time of publication, no explosive devices had been found.

An Aer Lingus aircraft flying from Dublin to Rome was diverted to the military base in Évreux, France. A Finnair flight from Helsinki to Rome was escorted by Italian Air Force fighter jets.

According to Sky News, fighter jets also escorted two Ryanair aircraft in Bulgarian airspace. Flights operated by LOT, Wizz Air and Aegean Airlines, bound for various European airports, also received warnings.

The alerts came just two days after another series of warnings. On November 3, at least seven European flights were inspected or diverted because of reports of bombs being placed on board, but no explosive devices were found then either.

European authorities have still not announced whom they believe to be behind the messages. It has also not been confirmed whether the individual alerts are connected.

Sources: meduza.io, news.sky.com