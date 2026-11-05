Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries are becoming increasingly precise: what is the new tactic

Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries have become more accurate because of advanced drone guidance systems. Aviation expert Konstantin Krivolap said this on the “Factory of News” program.

According to him, Ukrainian forces no longer rely solely on pre-programmed coordinates. When unmanned aircraft are launched, they are directed toward specific targets, with artificial intelligence also being used in the process.

“We have not received any additional missiles,” Krivolap said.

He said that, in his view, the lack of additional interceptor missiles for Patriot systems was among the reasons strikes on Russian refineries had resumed. Krivolap recalled that the administration of US President Donald Trump had insisted that Ukraine stop attacking oil refineries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed that this should happen on the condition that Kyiv receive additional air defense missiles.

The expert dismissed the possibility that all Russian oil refineries could be completely destroyed. According to him, Ukraine does not have enough weapons for such an operation, but can disrupt the production and transportation of fuel through sustained strikes.

“Complete destruction is impossible. Through sustained strikes, we can halt the production and transportation of fuel,” Krivolap said.

He identified disrupting supplies of diesel fuel and other petroleum products as the main objective. According to him, this could cause serious difficulties for Russian logistics, but does not mean the physical destruction of the entire oil-refining industry.

Drones are being directed toward specific targets

Krivolap explained that the Ukrainian side is seeking to have drones fly in FPV mode. In this mode, the aircraft transmits video, allowing the operator to adjust its flight based on what is seen in real time.

“This is a complex task. The Russians are constantly countering it,” the expert said. He linked some of the disruptions to mobile communications in Russia to attempts to limit the ability to control and guide drones.

The development of guidance systems coincided with a new series of attacks on Russian oil-refining facilities. UNIAN reported that several fires were recorded in the area of the oil refinery in Ryazan during the night of November 5. The Associated Press also reported a fire in the city following a drone attack, citing Russian media.

Two days earlier, an attack on the “Slavneft-YANOS” plant in Yaroslavl had been reported, with at least three fires observed there. During the night of November 1, significant damage was inflicted on “LUKOIL-NizhegorodniiNefteproekt” in Kstovo.

Sources: unian.net, apnews.com