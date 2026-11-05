Zelensky warns of the critical state of Ukraine’s energy sector

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on participants in the Ibero-American Summit in Madrid to help restore and maintain the country’s energy infrastructure. He said that Ukraine urgently needs transformers, cables, generators and other electrical equipment.

According to Zelensky, Russian missile strikes and drone attacks have damaged all power plants in Ukraine. Energy workers are carrying out constant repairs to prevent a complete interruption of the electricity supply.

Kyiv identified specific needs

The Ukrainian president also specified which countries Kyiv would like to receive the necessary equipment from. This includes transformers from Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia, cables from Chile, as well as generators and electrical equipment from Spain.

Zelensky called on governments to help establish contacts with companies that can quickly deliver equipment compatible with Ukraine’s energy system. He stressed that the deliveries are necessary to maintain the electricity supply amid ongoing attacks.

Call for international pressure

In his address, the Ukrainian president called on the international community not to ignore what is happening, which he described as Russian war crimes. He cited as an example a recent attack on a school being used as a humanitarian aid center, where civilians were present.

Zelensky also said that thousands of Ukrainian children had been taken to Russia and called for increased international pressure on Moscow.

According to him, the war has changed the requirements for modern security. He highlighted the importance of drones, electronic warfare systems and air defense, and called on countries to cooperate with Ukraine in developing defense technologies.

Sánchez: There is an aggressor and a victim

Zelensky made an unexpected visit to Spain for talks aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, as well as for meetings with participants in the Ibero-American Summit.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that Ukraine deserves support because the conflict involves „an aggressor and a victim“. He stressed that Russia is violating international law, while Ukraine is defending its freedom and sovereignty. According to him, supporting Kyiv is also in Europe’s interest.