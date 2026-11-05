Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called on the European Union to appoint a single representative in the negotiations on Ukraine. In a letter to European Council President António Costa, she criticised the numerous meetings held in different formats and warned that the lack of coordination was weakening Europe's position.

Meloni referred to the talks in Miami, Oslo and Brussels between representatives of Ukraine, the EU, NATO and several European countries, including France, Germany and the United Kingdom. She also mentioned last month's telephone conversation between the leaders of Norway and Finland and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“All of this creates the impression that we are people completely lacking credibility in managing one of the most complex issues facing our countries,” Meloni wrote.

According to her, the initiatives being conducted in parallel and overlapping with one another create an image of Europe acting in a divided manner and without a common direction. The Italian prime minister believes this could serve the interests of those who want the war in Ukraine to continue.

Rome does not want a separate seat at the table

Meloni insists that EU leaders should “once and for all decide who will sit at the negotiating table on behalf of the European Union and with what mandate”. She clarified that she is not seeking a seat for herself or for Italy in the negotiations.

At the same time, the Italian prime minister warned that Rome would not accept commitments agreed without an EU mandate. In her view, the outcome of the diplomatic efforts is more important than the format, but Europe can have influence only if it speaks with a united and authoritative voice.

Decision expected by December

“Otherwise, I fear that we risk condemning Europe to an insignificant role in the negotiating process,” Meloni warned.

The Italian prime minister called for the issue to be placed on the agenda of next week's informal meeting of EU heads of state and government in Dublin. The aim is to discuss the matter in advance, with an official decision to be taken at the next EU summit in December.

At the beginning of the year, Meloni proposed appointing a special EU envoy for the negotiations, but the idea failed to generate much enthusiasm among the member states.

The European Union has long sought to play a more significant role in efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine. After a lengthy period of deadlock, the negotiations were revived at Washington's initiative, with the United States planning to bring the Russian and Ukrainian leaders together in Abu Dhabi next week.

Sources: bta.bg, videoembed.ansa.it