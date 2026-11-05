EU Provides Ukraine with €4.36 Billion: Zelensky Reveals What It Will Be Used For

The European Commission has transferred a new tranche of €4.36 billion to Ukraine under the Ukraine Support Loan for 2026–2027. The funds are intended to support the state budget, the functioning of public services and urgent defence needs.

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission and the member states. According to him, €3.7 billion is macro-financial assistance, while €660 million is for defence support.

“The funds will be directed towards some of the most urgent needs at present – strengthening Ukraine’s energy resilience, purchasing drones, electronic warfare equipment and air defence systems,” Zelensky said.

The European Commission presents a slightly different breakdown of the total amount. According to its statement, €3.7 billion is the second tranche of macro-financial assistance for 2026, while €658 million has been allocated to the defence component. The €2 million difference does not change the total amount transferred, which is €4.36 billion.

What the funds will be used for

The defence component will finance the purchase of drones, missiles, radars, electronic warfare systems and air defence ammunition. The European Commission notes that most of the funds will be used to purchase products from Ukrainian companies.

The macro-financial assistance will support the budget and the provision of essential government services. The European Commission reports that Ukraine has fulfilled 12 agreed conditions related to increasing domestic budget revenues, budget planning, public investment management, customs modernisation and external auditing.

Zelensky linked the new funding to preparations for winter and the need to protect the country’s energy system.

Support to continue in 2026

“Supporting Ukraine now, on the eve of the coming winter, means depriving Russia of any hope of plunging Ukraine into darkness and destroying normal life,” the Ukrainian president said.

The new tranche is the seventh payment under the defence component of the Ukraine Support Loan. The European Commission says that a further €25.2 billion in EU financial support remains available to Ukraine until the end of 2026, with disbursement tied to the conditions of the respective programmes.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, enlargement.ec.europa.eu