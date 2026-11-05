More than 600,000 people take to the streets in France demanding higher wages

Around 600,000 people took part in protests and strikes across France over the high cost of living, low incomes and the state of public services. The estimate was provided by the Ministry of the Interior, while trade unions announced a significantly higher turnout. More than 250 separate events were planned across the country.

School pupils, students and representatives of the Yellow Vest movement joined the workers. In Paris, the march proceeded between Place de la République and Place de la Nation after the authorities refused to approve the route proposed by the unions between Place de la Bastille and Place de la Concorde.

Around 70,000 police officers and gendarmes were deployed to provide security during the protests. Restrictions on the route were introduced following the riots on October 17. According to trade union leaders, more than 2,000 shops were looted and historic buildings were set on fire at the time.

Trade unions demand higher incomes

The main demands are an increase in the minimum wage, the immediate start of negotiations on pay, protection for jobs and public services, as well as higher taxation of the wealthiest.

France's minimum hourly wage is 12.31 euros. CFDT President Marylise Léon is calling for a net increase in incomes of 100 euros per month. She described purchasing power as “the main problem for a large proportion of people” and said that many workers can no longer live decently on their wages.

“This must be a great day of unity,” said CGT Secretary-General Sophie Binet.

The movement began in September with a protest by school pupils over staff shortages in schools. Students, private- and public-sector workers, parents and Yellow Vest activists subsequently joined it.

Government offers limited measures

The cabinet released 10 million barrels of diesel from strategic reserves in order to ease pressure on fuel prices. The authorities also promised to reform the Parcoursup higher-education application system by 2028.

The government is also considering the possibility of bringing forward the annual increase in the minimum wage, which normally comes into effect on January 1. Any additional increase would depend on a decision by the cabinet.

The strikes affected transport, schools and other public services. The next question facing the organizers is whether the protest will continue with further nationwide actions. The unions have not made a final decision on extending the strike, but a new gathering is planned for Saturday at Place de la Concorde in Paris.

Sources: bbc.com