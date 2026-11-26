Russia has not abandoned its plans to create a so-called “sanitary zone” along the border with Ukraine, but is facing a severe personnel shortage. This was stated by Dmytro Zhmailyo, executive director of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, in an interview with OBOZ.UA.

According to him, Russian statements about the zone’s width have changed from 50 to 30 and then to 20 kilometers. Zhmailyo said that Russian forces are attempting to enter border villages, while Ukrainian units are taking positions on high ground, in wooded areas and in other tactically advantageous locations.

The shortage of soldiers is limiting Russian operations

According to Zhmailyo, Russia is seeking to stretch Ukrainian forces by concentrating its main efforts in the Dobropillia area. He claims that around 160,000 Russian servicemen are deployed along a 50-kilometer section there. Along the rest of the front line, which is about 230 kilometers long and stretches from the Oleshky area to the Oleksandrivske direction, Russia has approximately 130,000 personnel.

Against this backdrop, Ukrainian forces have chosen a tactic of gradual counterattacks and the elimination of small Russian bridgeheads. Zhmailyo describes it as a tactic of “a thousand cuts.”

“As long as there are people in Russia, they will keep pressing forward,” Dmytro Zhmailyo said.

He suggested that reports of Ukrainian forces entering Kursk Region may have originated from anonymous channels, resulted from an analytical error or been connected to operations in the tactical zone, where the line of combat is difficult to track.

The focus remains on Donetsk Region

Zhmailyo does not consider it advisable for Ukrainian forces to cross the border and conduct combat operations on Russian territory. According to him, the main task is to eliminate Russian bridgeheads before they turn into corridors for deeper incursions.

As an example, he cited the Kupiansk direction. According to him, Ukrainian forces are putting pressure on Dvorichna, destroying Russian logistics and gradually dividing the bridgehead on the western bank of the Oskil River toward Zapadne. Nevertheless, Russian units continue trying to penetrate Kupiansk and restore their lost positions.

According to Zhmailyo, Russia’s primary interest in the context of possible international negotiations remains Donetsk Region. He believes that operations in other areas have a secondary purpose—creating the impression of a “sanitary zone” and stretching Ukraine’s defenses.

Mobilization continues without a general announcement

Zhmailyo said that Russia’s infrastructure for general mobilization is ready, but is not operating at full scale due to concerns about destabilizing Russian society. According to him, people are being recruited through enterprises and prisons, by pressuring undocumented workers and forcing them to sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense.

He recalled that Pavel Palisa had spoken about Kremlin plans to recruit 300,000 people after the New Year, tentatively by April 1. Zhmailyo also said that Russian losses in October exceeded 54,000 people, while in November they could reach 60,000–70,000.

According to him, Ukrainian forces have prepared for a further increase in Russian troop numbers and for prolonged attacks. Zhmailyo pointed to the operation near Vilkh uvatka in Kharkiv Region, during which, according to him, Russia lost nearly 800 servicemen and around 400 pieces of equipment, while Ukraine liberated 200 square kilometers.

His conclusion is that the Russian army is becoming exhausted, but this does not automatically mean that the offensive will stop. As long as the Kremlin has the manpower, Moscow will continue attacking while maintaining its primary focus on Donetsk Region.

Sources: obozrevatel.com