Business sentiment is improving: according to the Munich-based ifo Institute, its eponymous business climate index for Germany rose to 90.6 points in November, up from a revised 90.1 points in October. This marks its seventh consecutive monthly increase, public broadcaster ARD reports.

“The recovery of the German economy is progressing,” ifo President Clemens Fuest commented on the results of the monthly survey, which covers 9,000 companies. Dirk Schumacher, chief economist at KfW bank, offered the following assessment: “Despite the numerous geopolitical risks and high energy prices, the ifo index continues its steady upward trend—the outlook remains positive, and the upswing is proving exceptionally stable.”

Overall, the ifo business climate index is sending a positive signal for the economy, says Thomas Gitzel, chief economist at Liechtenstein-based VP Bank: “Concerns about the poor state of the German economy no longer reflect reality. New optimism is emerging in many sectors.”

For example, business sentiment among companies in the services sector has improved—the firms surveyed are giving more positive assessments both of their current situation and of their expectations for future activity, ARD reports.