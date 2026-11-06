Pro-Russian activist fled Latvia for Russia, but was accused of fraud there and sent to the front

59-year-old Sergei Mulivanov, an activist with the “Russian Union of Latvia,” has been accused of fraud in Russia and, according to his relatives, was sent to the war against Ukraine. His lawyer, relatives and acquaintances told “Ostorozhno, novosti,” as cited by “Meduza.”

Mulivanov left Latvia about two years ago because he disagreed with the country’s policies. He supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and criticized the Latvian authorities for their support for Kyiv, their rapprochement with the West and restrictions on the use of the Russian language. The activist ran a blog and took part in Russian propaganda platforms, including as the author of an article for the “Tsargrad” television channel.

Accused of transporting stolen money

After moving to Russia, Mulivanov obtained a Russian passport, settled in the Moscow region and began working as a courier. According to his relatives, his employers were fraudsters, and without knowing it he became what is known as a dropper—a person used to transport stolen money.

In April, Mulivanov was detained and accused of fraud. He denied the charges. The published information does not specify the exact amount of the alleged damage, the precise legal qualification or the stage of the court proceedings.

He refused to sign the contract but was taken to Rostov

The activist’s relatives claim that while he was in custody, he was misled into signing a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense. At the end of October, it became known that preparations were being made to send him to the war.

Together with his lawyer, Mulivanov wrote a refusal to sign the contract. According to his relatives, he was nevertheless taken against his will to Rostov. The report cited by “Meduza” says that he has been out of contact for six days. It has not been reported which military unit he is in or whether he has already been sent to a combat zone.

Lawyer claims there was no medical examination

Mulivanov’s relatives claim that he has type 2 diabetes and polyneuropathy, and that his condition deteriorated while in custody. According to his lawyer, the defense’s requests for a medical examination, submitted as early as the summer, went unanswered.

The lawyer also claims that Mulivanov did not undergo a military medical commission before signing the contract. The published information does not make clear whether the Russian authorities have given an official response to the allegations made by the defense and his relatives.

Sources: meduza.io