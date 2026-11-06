Pilot: The risk of a bomb on board is very low

The likelihood that there is actually an explosive device on board is very low, professional pilot Mario Bakalov said regarding reports of bomb threats against flights and airports in Europe. Some of them have also affected aircraft travelling to Bulgaria.

Bakalov said that he could not disclose details about aviation security procedures. However, he noted that every such threat is taken seriously, while the competent authorities assess its credibility. Crews act according to the specific situation and established protocols.

Crews train to respond to threats

“Today, aviation security is at an exceptionally high level. Passengers, hand luggage and checked baggage undergo screening, while air cargo is subject to strict security measures. The likelihood that an explosive device would actually get on board is very low,” Mario Bakalov said.

The pilot added that crews regularly practise their actions in a simulator so that they can respond calmly and professionally in emergency situations.

“A bomb threat does not mean that there is actually a bomb on board. I understand the passengers’ concern, but I want you to know that behind every decision are trained professionals for whom your safety is an absolute priority,” Bakalov said.

The threats led to increased attention being paid to flights and airports in several European countries. According to information cited by FOCUS, some media outlets claimed that a Russian extremist group could be behind them.

One of the messages that was circulated said: “The explosion will take place in 60 minutes. Today your sky will be red.” So far, there has been no confirmation that the actual authors of the threats are members of the group in question.

The investigation of each report and subsequent action remain within the remit of the security services and aviation authorities. For passengers, this means that decisions concerning a particular flight are made based on the risk assessment, rather than solely on the content of the threat received.

Sources: focus-news.net