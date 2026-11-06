Ukrainian drone attack causes fire at facility near Afipsky

Ukrainian drones attacked Krasnodar Krai, and a fire broke out at an industrial facility in the settlement of Afipsky, the regional operational headquarters reported. The authorities did not specify the name of the affected site, but Afipsky is home to the Afipsky oil refinery.

According to the operational headquarters, the fire started “after debris fell.” No injuries were reported. Drone fragments also damaged windows in one of the apartments in a residential building.

Ukrainian monitoring channels also reported a fire at the Afipsky oil refinery. At this point, there has been no official clarification as to whether the refinery itself was directly hit or whether the fire broke out at another facility in the settlement.

The refinery has been attacked several times

The Afipsky oil refinery has repeatedly been mentioned in reports of attacks involving Ukrainian drones. The most recent reported cases were on August 25, July 14 and June 10, 2026.

In the June attack, the regional operational headquarters also reported a fire at the refinery, which was subsequently extinguished. At the time, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said that 330 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted and destroyed over various Russian regions.

Sources: meduza.io