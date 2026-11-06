New Escalation in the Middle East? Trump to Decide Soon on Strikes Against Iran

US President Donald Trump said he would soon decide whether American military operations against Iran should resume. He made the statement to reporters at the White House after meeting with his national security advisers.

“Do we want to continue with the attacks to ensure that Iran’s nuclear program has been destroyed and that something like this never happens again? If possible, I would prefer not to destroy the rest of the country, but we may have to. You will find out soon,” Trump said.

The US president also said that the United States had achieved “everything it wanted to bring under control” with regard to Iran. “Now we have to make a decision,” he added.

Preparations for a Possible Resumption of Strikes

The objective of the military action announced by Washington is to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. The US-Israeli strikes against Tehran began on February 28, 2026.

The US news website “Axios” quoted a US official as saying that the US military’s Central Command is stepping up preparations for a possible resumption of large-scale military operations against Iran. So far, however, CENTCOM has not received new orders from Washington.

This means that preparations are continuing, but no final decision to resume the strikes has been announced. Trump did not specify when he would make the decision.

Mediators Seek a Way Out Through Negotiations

While the US president considers his next move, mediators have visited Tehran several times in recent days for talks. Trump himself recently said that there could be progress in negotiations to end the conflict.

Washington therefore has two parallel options – to resume large-scale military action or continue diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement with Iran. So far, the only confirmed information is that the US president is preparing a decision, while military plans are being updated without an order for a new operation having been issued.

Sources: bta.bg, axios.com