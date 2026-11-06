Why Can’t Ukraine Shoot Down 90% of Russian Jet-Powered Drones? Military Expert Explains

Ukraine is still struggling to achieve a 90% success rate in shooting down Russian jet-powered drones. The main obstacles are the increasing speed and flight altitude of the unmanned aircraft, military expert and founder of the “Jet Mail” organization Pavel Narozhny said on Radio NV.

According to him, electric drones can theoretically reach speeds of up to 600 km/h. Narozhny also pointed to a record speed of 770 km/h achieved by an electric drone developed by a German company.

Three Areas of Counteraction

“The higher a jet-powered drone climbs, the easier it is for it to fly because air density decreases. For an interceptor drone with an electric motor, however, flying at high altitude becomes more difficult,” Narozhny explained.

According to the expert, Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation has identified three main areas for improving protection against jet-powered unmanned aircraft: increasing the number of radars, developing air-to-air missiles and creating jet engines for interceptor drones.

The radars must provide a more complete picture of the movement of aerial targets over the country. Jet engines would enable interceptors to catch up with Russian drones and destroy them at different altitudes.

The third element concerns air-to-air missiles. Narozhny recalled that R-73 missiles were previously produced in Kyiv and continue to be used on MiG fighter jets and foreign platforms.

Russia Is Increasing Drone Speeds

“We still do not have the technology to restore their production. If we acquire such technology, organize production and install these missiles on interceptors, then we will truly be able to talk about destroying 90 or even 95% of jet-powered drones,” the expert said.

Serhii Beskrestnov, an adviser to the Ukrainian president on defense technologies, known as Flash, previously said that Russian “Geran-5” jet-powered unmanned aircraft had reached speeds of up to 1,000 km/h while maneuvering.

According to him, creating an interceptor capable of catching up with the target is not enough. A mass-produced system that is also easy to use is needed.

At the same time, analysts reported that Russia plans to expand the “Millerovo” site used to launch jet-powered drones against Ukraine. A new launch area was built there in September.

Sources: unian.net