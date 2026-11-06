Death toll from strike on humanitarian aid center in Ukraine rises to 53

The death toll from the Russian airstrike on a humanitarian aid distribution center in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region has reached 53. The attack was carried out on Monday against an underground school in the village of Komyshuvakha, which was being used to distribute aid.

The new figures were announced by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. According to Reuters, the attack was among the deadliest Russian attacks on civilians since the beginning of the year.

Rescue operation continues amid the threat of further strikes

Rescue and search operations amid the rubble have been continuing for a fifth day. “The search and rescue operation has been continuing for a fifth day,” Semikin wrote.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said its teams remained at the site despite the difficult conditions and the constant threat of further Russian strikes. Rescuers continue to search the destroyed underground school in an effort to find more victims and survivors.

Komyshuvakha is located near the front line in the Zaporizhzhia region. The center served local residents who depended on humanitarian aid.

Sources: bta.bg, streetinsider.com