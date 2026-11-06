New Bomb Threat: Plane from Prague Makes Emergency Landing in Bucharest

A TAROM aircraft traveling from Prague to Bucharest made an emergency landing at Henri Coandă International Airport following a bomb threat on board. There were 102 passengers on the aircraft.

The plane landed at 12:19 local and Bulgarian time. The necessary security procedures were activated at the airport, and the inspection was carried out by a team from the Romanian Intelligence Service specializing in the disposal of explosive devices.

The inspection found no evidence confirming the presence of a real threat on board. Airport authorities said:

“Air traffic is proceeding safely and without interruption, in accordance with the flight schedules.”

The incident is the latest bomb threat against a passenger aircraft in Europe in recent days. On Thursday, a plane from Milan and another traveling from Tel Aviv made emergency landings in Bucharest.

Sources: bta.bg